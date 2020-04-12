David Hietpas: Why make us leave shelter to vote?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Nothing says I care about my constituents and our nation like crowding people in fewer poll locations during a pandemic when there are other options available.

Those Republican senators and Supreme Court will literally put us all in harm's way to achieve their goals.

How can they explain all the isolation time wasted on one preventable decision? They have literally risked creating yet another hot spot further stressing our health-care workers and creating further demand for resources that are extremely limited.

If they follow their leader, they will predictably point the finger at someone else and pass the blame. If these people truly represent the thinking of the people of Wisconsin, I am disappointed.

David Hietpas, La Crosse

