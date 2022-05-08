David J. Gustafson: Oaths should matter

Alexander Hamilton stated: "If it be asked, what is the most sacred duty and greatest source of our security in a Republic? The answer would be, an inviolable respect to the constitution and laws." (Judicial Watch)

Our current attorney general, Josh Kaul, took the following OATH of office when elected: "I, Josh Kaul, swear that I will support the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of the State of Wisconsin, and will faithfully and impartially discharge the duties of the office of Attorney General to the best of my ability, so help me God."

In the Wednesday, May 4, La Crosse Tribune, the headline article written by Mitchell Schmidt of the Wisconsin State Journal boldly proclaimed "AG WON'T ENFORCE STATE ABORTION BAN." In the article Attorney General Kaul is quoted as saying: "... because of the importance of the freedom at stake, but also because of the need to use our resources as efficiently as possible," he won't be using any resources to investigate nor prosecute alleged violations of the state abortion law.

Upon hearing of Kaul's failure to fulfill his OATH of office, Fond du Lac County District attorney, Eric Toney, who opposes Josh Kaul in the fall election said: "Josh Kaul has demonstrated he is nothing more than a politician seeking to defend the laws he agrees with and virtually ignore laws he disagrees with".

As a country divided politically, all sides MUST focus on getting rid of the ROT in our society regardless of party affiliation.

In Wisconsin, the defeat of Josh Kaul would be a good place to begin. OATHS SHOULD MATTER!

David J. Gustafson

La Crosse

