 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

David J Jenkins: McGrath has clear grasp of challenges ahead

From 1975 to 1978 it was my privilege and an honor to manage former Congressman Al Baldus' La Crosse district office.

Now Deb McGrath -- Al's daughter -- is running for Congress in the 3rd Congressional District.

Deb has spent her entire career as a U.S. Army officer and an intelligence officer. She has a deep sense of duty and love for this country. Anyone who meets her almost instantly recognizes her intelligence, devotion to country and boundless energy. She is an incredibly hard worker and has a clear grasp of the challenges facing our nation and western Wisconsin.

I urge my La Crosse-area friends and all citizens to support and vote for Deb McGrath for Congress.

David J Jenkins

Fitchburg, Wis.

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wisconsin needs an honorable GOP -- Lester Bruns

Wisconsin needs an honorable GOP -- Lester Bruns

I am looking for a few honorable Republicans to run for political office. Since 2011, Republicans have been running the state of Wisconsin as their own personal realm. This has brought out the worst in political dishonor.

Johnson stands up to Biden's agenda -- Robert Kolb

Johnson stands up to Biden's agenda -- Robert Kolb

President Joe Biden’s doublespeak on gas prices is doing nothing to solve the problem we are facing. He can’t on one hand promise to end the oil industry, and then on the other blame them for not doing enough.

Ballot security is modern poll tax -- Ed Brown

Ballot security is modern poll tax -- Ed Brown

Regarding the July 15 article "Ballots should be mailed by the voter," we are told this requirement is ballot and election security. Every stage from voter to election office must be secure.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News