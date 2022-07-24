David J Jenkins: McGrath has clear grasp of challenges ahead

From 1975 to 1978 it was my privilege and an honor to manage former Congressman Al Baldus' La Crosse district office.

Deb has spent her entire career as a U.S. Army officer and an intelligence officer. She has a deep sense of duty and love for this country. Anyone who meets her almost instantly recognizes her intelligence, devotion to country and boundless energy. She is an incredibly hard worker and has a clear grasp of the challenges facing our nation and western Wisconsin.