It's unfortunate so much business development is going into downtown La Crosse these days, leaving the city vulnerable in case there were the biggest flood here in 500 years or other disaster. Also, outlying businesses are closing or suffering big-time.
In addition, regarding the Cass Street re-do from West Avenue to 7th Street, I've never seen a bigger foul-up than that with city streets. And essential services are threatened, too, because the city council continues to look for other, big-spending projects.
I'd guess the current city fathers will be dead-and-gone by the time the piper is paid financially in La Crosse, but they're certainly making a ton of money now.
Finally, is there any really good reason the La Crosse Center needs to be expanded so much? I'd prefer a repair and very modest expansion ($6 million to $10 million), not a $42 million.
How do you "reduce our debts considerably," as the mayor recently suggested to me is being done, when a whole lot of money is being spent by the council?
Even Mayor Kabat wanted less money spent on the center a few months ago, but now the "economy" of it makes sense to him?
David J. Marcou, La Crosse