David J. Marcou: President deserves fair chance

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Everyone deserves a fair chance in life.

Many Americans feel many U.S. journalists since 2015, the year he began his candidacy for the presidency, have not given Donald Trump a fair chance to lead our nation. And many Democrats have been just as adamant against President Trump as those journalists.

A great British journalist I wrote a biography of, James Cameron (1911-1985), once said he didn't believe in a religious adherence to facts because facts can be arranged and presented in all sorts of devious and false ways. What he said he was always after was the truth.

I believe the truth about Donald Trump is, though flawed personally, he is doing the best job he can as president; and has a superb team working with him, especially when they're called on to talk publicly.

It's time the president's critics and supporters give him and his team a fair chance now to lead our nation during the pandemic.

State and local leaders also have their roles to play. But the nation's health depends on America pulling together for an end to COVID-19.

David J. Marcou, La Crosse

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0