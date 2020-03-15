David J. Marcou: Stay positive during virus cancellations

As schools and sports events are cancelled, it's time the nation and its leaders get a grip on life again and do some positive things to resume our lives decently.

China has a monopoly on pharmaceuticals. But we can resume our former control of manufacture and distribution of U.S. pharmaceuticals.

The president and Congress should pass laws giving incentives for U.S. pharma-companies to do their former thing, including more research and distribution. And we need to make sure proposed antidotes for coronavirus are tested fully and put into circulation not only in America, but globally. And testing and treatment of patients too must proceed.

For U.S. businesses to stay open, we need to continue to buy or rent from them. Americans need to go about business as normally as possible -- residences must be kept up, groceries and sundries sold and bought, and as soon as possible, schools and other activities must resume. It doesn't hurt either to say some prayers when times are tough.

Americans are resilient and hardworking, with good ideas; we shouldn't shy from the fray entirely. Staying involved in as much life as possible is important for all of us, even during this time of coronavirus.

David J. Marcou, La Crosse

