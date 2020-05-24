David Klitzke: State's COVID battle is just beginning

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Bill Feehan’s assertion (Tribune, May 17) that we successfully flattened the curve is incredibly shortsighted. We aren’t done. We’ve just started.

We have 120,000 people in La Crosse County. Only 45 confirmed cases mean we haven’t even been exposed yet.

Unlike Milwaukee, Madison and Green Bay, we got ahead of our outbreak. But we haven’t finished fighting it yet. This fire isn’t out. The White House, Center for Disease Control, state Department of Health Services and La Crosse County Health Department all listed criteria to reopen.

One is having decreasing cases during a 14-day period before we can consider ourselves done. We’ve had at least nine new cases in the last week. We still have community spread. Our cases are trending upward.

This whole thing started with one person. It can restart with one person. We aren’t done. We’ve just started.

On personal responsibility? That argument died when the first bar let people back in, packed shoulder to shoulder.

How can we expect people to make responsible decisions when we can infect people without knowing that we are sick, or even exposed? And freedom? I am glad that Feehan has the privilege to not go to work when his boss calls. Most of us don't.