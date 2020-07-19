David Klitzke: Tie school funding to corporate tax

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

What we've learned about schools: We have always known that education benefits individuals and increases their earning potential and quality of life.

What we didn't know until this pandemic was how much employers benefit from the free child care provided by schools meeting in person. So much, it seems, that employers are willing to sacrifice children and school workers to get their employees back.

If it is that important to business to have our schools open, perhaps they should foot the bill.

Instead of linking school district funding to local property taxes, which has proved to perpetuate income inequality in this country, let's find our funding from the source that needs public education to function.

Let's tie school funding to corporate income taxes, not local property taxes. It only seems right that those who need the system to function most should pay for the system.

David Klitzke, La Crosse

