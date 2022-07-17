David Langer: Supporting Deb McGrath for Congress

I am supporting Deb McGrath to be our representative in Congress. When I met her, I was impressed with her natural friendliness. She spoke on a variety of topics that clearly influenced me to support her. She spoke about her experiences in the military, where she became a leader among her peers. Her experience in government through the CIA led her across the globe.
As a longtime resident of Wisconsin with a family, she has a superb grasp on our local issues It’s time to elect another woman with character, charisma and experiential savvy. That will be Deb McGrath.
David Langer
La Crosse