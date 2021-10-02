David M. Bahr: Thanks to many for the World War II Memorial

I would like to thank Louie Ferris and the Hauser family, and all the people involved with the World War II Memorial. It was so awesome to witness the dedication of such a great memorial. It was nice to see a big turnout. They even ran out of programs.

It was great to see Republicans talking with Democrats. All branches, talking to each other. Lots of hand shakes and hugs, smiles and laughter.

I would also like to thank the people who gave the speeches. The way Rick Hauser spoke and the way he presented himself made me feel like voting for him for president. The veteran who played taps also did an awesome job.

Thanks again for the fine people of La Crosse who brought this memorial to being. I would also like all of the veterans for their service.

David M. Bahr

Holmen

