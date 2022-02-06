 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
David Marshall: Gary Padesky deserves re-election to County Board

I had just arrived for my first day on the job as a City of La Crosse council member. I could feel the energy in the room, an excited hubbub made up of clusters of people who knew each other.

Before I had the chance of getting nervous, a giant of a man appeared next to me. As I turned, he put out his hand, “Hi, I’m Gary Padesky.” I looked up and saw an earnest grin on his face.

I remember thinking I had never met anyone I so instantly liked. There was nothing hidden about him. No secret agenda, no false tells. Just utter sincerity, honesty, and goodwill.

Over the next few years of my term, my respect and admiration grew. Gary is a man of compassion, all heart. His entire psyche revolves around serving the community he loves. His effectiveness stems from the purity of his mission to make this county a great place to live, work, and play in, a place we can all be proud to call home.

I feel privileged to endorse my friend and former colleague Gary Padesky for La Crosse County Board Supervisor. A man of deep integrity, his passion for serving the people of this county is without equal.

David Marshall

La Crosse 

