David Milne: Biden, military deserve credit in Afghan evacuation

We should give President Biden and the military credit for the evacuation of the 120,000 people from Kabul. Conservative pundits compare this to Dunkirk in WWII. In some ways, it was. Churchill became Prime Minister just when the British and French armies were trapped in France. With heavy losses, Britain got the British army and French troops out against heavy odds.

Americans and our Afghan allies faced a similar situation. Biden was left with the Afghan mess by President Trump and his agreement with the Taliban. With minimal losses the U.S. evacuated 120,000+ people. They did this with professionalism and courage. Rather than being a disaster, this was a resounding success. Yes, soldiers and civilians died. Suicide bombers almost alway succeed in causing harm. But the military learned that lesson and no further bombers got through. Hostile missiles were shot down. The military was successful in getting the Taliban to secure the airport until after our troops left.

When we left Vietnam, we took in about the same number of refugees in 1975. About the same number of Cubans were admitted to this country in 1980. Let us give credit to Biden and the administration for getting these people out in a short time frame. They did a great job.

David Milne

Onalaska

