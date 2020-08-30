David Milne: Violence is happening on Trump's watch

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Vice President Mike Pence talked about the violence in Kenosha, Portland and Minneapolis and that this is a preview of what a Biden election would mean for our cities -- and that President Donald Trump would bring law and order to these and other cities.

I have news for you, this is the Trump presidency now and this is what these cities look like now.

So when will President Trump bring law and order to these cities? After the election? After his new term starts? What is he doing now other than making a political statement and running ads.

This is occurring on his watch, not Joe Biden's. If he showed even the slightest empathy for black lives, rather than the police officers who shoot them. maybe there would be less violence.

David Milne, Onalaska

