The oath of office for Wisconsin Supreme Court justices consists of just 75 simple words, but those words carry a profound promise … “that I will support the constitution of the United States and the constitution of the state of Wisconsin; that I will administer justice without respect to persons and will faithfully and impartially discharge the duties of said office to the best of my ability. So help me God.” Simple words, but powerful meaning.

Given that she has proudly professed her partisan opinions on matters certain to come before the court, could Janet Protasiewicz repeat the oath of office and keep a straight face, or at least without a knowing wink to her political handlers? The New York Times reported March 15, “In the last three weeks, the Protasiewicz campaign has spent $9.1 million on television advertising, and outside groups supporting her have spent $2.03 million …” But littering the airwaves with outrageous misrepresentations and abject falsehoods about Daniel Kelly will not deceive reasonable Wisconsin voters. We must ask, will Janet uphold the constitution, or will she succumb to the influence of party czars and the out-of-state radicals that share her extremist views and are funding her campaign?