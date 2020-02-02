David Roellig: Maybe taxpayers can plow streets

I'm wondering whether someone with the city of La Crosse could explain why our home taxes went up this year.

Mine did by $400. Now I was made to understand that it is necessary to raise the home values of city taxpayers because we need better streets and other things.

Hopefully we will see those items done. Meanwhile, would it be too much to ask to have someone get in a plow truck and plow the street parking areas on 21st Street?

Oh, and while you are out and about, just maybe do the rest of the streets. Taxpayers who need to keep moving our cars from one side of the street to the other would like to be able to get in and out of our vehicles without the fear of twisting an ankle or breaking a hip trying to exit the vehicle.

On 21st Street, the ice ruts have been 3 to 4 inches deep.

Oh, if you cannot find an operator for the truck, would you at least leave one parked with the keys on the floor board so we taxpayers who spent time as a municipal employee can plow our own streets.

That would really help the value of my home if the street is plowed. oh, at least 400 bucks, I'm thinking.

David Roellig, La Crosse

