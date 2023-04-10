Thank you to volunteer drivers.

The board members of Mobile Meals of La Crosse express their gratitude to all the volunteers who deliver meals throughout the La Crosse area.

Mobile Meals’ mission is to deliver healthy, nutritious meals to seniors, disabled or home-bound individuals. Delicious, nutritionally balanced, low salt, low carb meals are prepared at Mayo Health Systems of La Crosse. Volunteers do the rest. Loading up the backs of their personal vehicles, volunteers bring meals right to the client’s door. The drivers are on the road 365 days a year.

Some additional program notes:

Investment of time by all our volunteer drivers annually: About 4,930 hours each year.

If we would monetize that gift of time (4,930 hours times $15 per hour) our volunteers have saved the program $73,950. Their generosity allows us to offer these meals at or near our cost.

Our volunteers drive approximately 32,850 miles per year. That's like driving around the circumference of the world nearly 1 1/2 times.

If we would monetize the cost of their donated fuel costs (32,850 divided by 30 miles per gallon times $3.28 per gal) that would be $3,592. Again — their generosity translates to economical meals for those in need.

Thank you volunteers for your commitment to help others in the La Crosse area. The Mobile Meals program could not succeed without you.

David Schlueter

La Crosse