David Skipton: La Crosse council should take down China flag too

I write in response to Olivia Herken’s April 16 La Crosse Tribune article, “City to remove Russian flags,” in order to offer a question and a suggestion.

The La Crosse Common Council has decided to remove the Russian Federation flag from any city property to show its support for the Ukrainian people and express its disapproval of Russia’s bloody, destructive invasion of Ukraine. At the same time, some on the council expressed concern about how this might affect relations with La Crosse’s Russian sister city, Dubna.

My question is this: Might the council now consider removing another flag, that of the People’s Republic of China? (La Crosse’s sister city in that country is Luoyang, since 1997). The council must be aware that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has for years viciously suppressed the Catholic Church there, along with Falun Gong, and is currently inflicting genocide on the Uyghurs. At present, the government’s zero-COVID policy has resulted in a tyrannical, draconian lockdown of Shanghai, one of the world’s biggest cities, turning it into the largest concentration camp on Earth, with approximately 25 million newly-minted inmates. Many other large cities there are also partially or wholly locked down under this policy. Moreover, the CCP also threatens to invade Taiwan.

The Common Council has expressed its support for the people of Ukraine with this flag decision, and now, for the sake of consistency, I would suggest it do the same for the Uyghurs and the long-suffering people of China. Take down that flag, too.

David Skipton

Onalaska

