David W Burbach: Look for better idea for Fish Hatchery building

There is something "fishy" about Jay Odegaard's proposal to refurbish the former Fish Hatchery building in Riverside Park to a wedding venue/airbnb rental.

Anyone who has cruised on the La Crosse Queen appreciates that a requirement to do so is that you have a quite ambulatory chauffeur, due to the limited nearby parking.

But I suppose the next idea will be to build a pedestrian bridge across the La Crosse River, so patrons can access the park attractions from a new parking lot in the pending development across that stream.

Then there is the matter of the city competing with private enterprise. Dumb. Stupid. Irrational. Counterproductive.

Andrea Richmond has the sensible idea, to throw this one back and cast the lure to try to catch a better one. A keeper?

David W Burbach

La Crosse

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0