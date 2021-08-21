 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
David W Burbach: Look for better idea for Fish Hatchery building

David W Burbach: Look for better idea for Fish Hatchery building

{{featured_button_text}}

There is something "fishy" about Jay Odegaard's proposal to refurbish the former Fish Hatchery building in Riverside Park to a wedding venue/airbnb rental.

Anyone who has cruised on the La Crosse Queen appreciates that a requirement to do so is that you have a quite ambulatory chauffeur, due to the limited nearby parking.

But I suppose the next idea will be to build a pedestrian bridge across the La Crosse River, so patrons can access the park attractions from a new parking lot in the pending development across that stream.

Then there is the matter of the city competing with private enterprise. Dumb. Stupid. Irrational. Counterproductive.

Andrea Richmond has the sensible idea, to throw this one back and cast the lure to try to catch a better one. A keeper?

David W Burbach

La Crosse 

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News