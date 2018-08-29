Of course there are still good priests and bishops among us. And they are the vast majority as well.
I have been affiliated with dozens of priests for 70-plus years, around the state, nation and military. I have yet to encounter a bad "apple."
To suggest guilt by association is not only unjust, but cruel and degrading.
While we Catholics may feel shame and pain from the reports of clergy abuse, we should not cower and bow our heads -- except in prayer. We must keep the faith.
Rather, we must vow to help in any way that we can to encourage our priests to be vigilant in eradicating evil that will always attempt to infiltrate the only Christian faith founded by Jesus Christ himself.
Jesus predicted this: "you are 'Rock' and on this rock I will build my church, and the jaws of death shall not prevail against it. I will entrust to you the keys of the kingdom of heaven." ( Matthew 16: 18, 19)
His church has always been under attack by Satan. Unless we oppose it, evil will prevail -- in our families, our churches, our communities, our country, God's world.
Amen.
David Walter Burbach, La Crosse