David W. Olson: It's crucial to save postal service

The United States Postal Service traces its history back to 1775, when Ben Franklin was the first postmaster general.

In 1792, the Postal Service Act was passed creating the USPS that continues today. Through wars, depression, pandemics, good times and bad, the post office delivered letters and packages to Americans quickly and inexpensively.

In war and in peace, letters from home have brought comfort to our service men and women around the world, and their letters home were and are treasured.

The USPS is much more than a delivery service, it's a central part of the fabric of America.

So why is President Donald Trump trying to tear the postal service apart? He placed a GOP fundraiser in charge of the USPS, who was given the task of slowing the mail and dismantling operations.

This included removing rapid sorting machines from service and reducing the number of postal drop boxes as well as other actions.

Why would President Trump want to slow down and eventually dismantle the USPS? Perhaps he's afraid that mail-in voting will encourage more people to vote through the mail rather than standing in line to vote during a pandemic.