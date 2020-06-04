David W. Olson: Photo-op at church was appalling

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

President Donald Trump's demonstration in the form of a photo-op in front of St. John's Episcopal Church on Monday was a disgusting display of his lack of understanding of the life of Jesus.

Holding a Bible aloft while declaring to be the law-and-order president does not make it so, nor does it replace a prayer for peace.

Though he would not offer a prayer for peace, he did unleash his dogs of war in the form of a police force to prey upon civil citizens of the United States of America.

The apparent use of force was to remove those law-abiding citizens from Lafayette Park to clear a path for the photo-op.

Is he so afraid of the civil demonstrators that he needs a police force, and perhaps a military escort to walk through a park owned not by the president, but the people of the United States of America.

We can no longer accept this continuing appalling behavior by this president and let it pass as "Trump being Trump."

David W. Olson, La Crosse

