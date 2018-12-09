As I watch videos of coaches and players from the Packers, as well as information on sports networks, I again realize how classy an organization the Green Bay Packers are.
Often, fired or released coaches or players in other organizations are dismissed with little thought of what they've brought to that organization. The Packers allowed Coach Mike McCarthy to address the coaches and players as a goodbye to all.
Although Coach McCarthy had to have been very disappointed being dismissed with a quarter of the season yet to be played, he showed what a class act he is by not allowing his disappointment to turn into bitterness against the coaches, players, Packer organization or Packer fans.
I would like to call on Gov. Scott Walker to show that he will not allow his disappointment with his defeat in the past election to turn into a disappointing bitterness.
He can leave the governorship with some class by not allowing Legislature to strip the powers assigned to the executive branch of our state government.
Gov. Walker should show some class by using his veto power one last time.
He should show the voters of Wisconsin that he is not a bitter man. If you already vetoed the bill, thank you.
David W. Olson, La Crosse