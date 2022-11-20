David Wolfe: Seniors deserve Harry J Olson Senior Center

I am scratching my head. What can the mayor of La Crosse be thinking? Taking the Harry J Olson Senior Center away from the seniors and making it a homeless shelter is a terrible idea.

These folks have worked a lifetime to have a place to go where they can meet to play cards, dance, exercise, learn new things, help each other or just relax and have a chat.

Speak up, La Crosse residents. Let your voices be heard loud and clear. Let your council members and the mayor know that this is wrong. Just plain wrong!

David Wolfe

La Crosse