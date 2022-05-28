David Wulf: Democrats are pro-family

While the Democrats' Build Back Better (BBB) bill failed to garner support from West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, what isn’t being talked about is why all House and Senate Republicans weren’t on board with the bill’s “pro-family” provisions.

For a political party that claims it is pro-family, they aren’t “walking the talk” with their opposition to the BBB bill. The proposed bill had provisions which would provide universal 3-and-4-year-old pre-K education, enhanced child care support for working parent(s), and create the first federal paid and medical leave benefit.

These provisions would particularly benefit women who want to get back into the workforce. With employers begging for workers, one would think enabling women to get back into the workforce should be good for the country.

Congressional Republicans deserve blame for their indifference to helping working families and single parents. Do yourself a favor this November and vote for the Democratic Party which cares about people like you.

David Wulf

Onalaska

