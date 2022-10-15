David Wulf: Johnson evasive in debate

In their televised debate on October 7, the contrast could not have been clearer between Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes and Sen. Ron Johnson. Barnes’ positions are based on his life experiences; Johnson’s positions are based on extreme GOP ideology, supported by money from special interest groups.

Johnson avoided directly answering several questions. On climate change, he said the EPA should stop trying to regulate CO2. When asked what the minimum wage should be, he said market forces should dictate wages. He stood by his prior proposal that Social Security funding be reviewed every year. On reproductive rights, he offered praise for the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade and refused to answer the question on how he will vote on the Respect for Marriage Act which would protect same-sex and interracial marriages.

Barnes spoke to us as a common man, not an ultra-millionaire like Johnson. He made clear that he will vote to codify Roe v. Wade and to protect same-sex marriage. He asked us to remember that 140 police officers were injured on January 6 in contrast to comments by Johnson, who once referred to the insurrectionists as “patriots.” He supports action against climate-harmful fossil fuel consumption and supports a $15 per hour minimum wage.

Barnes offers practical solutions to our most serious problems. Johnson, on the other hand, avoids addressing serious societal problems and takes positions which are out of step with the majority of Americans.

David Wulf

Onalaska