David Wulf: Reject growing threat to democracy

If you have concerns about the threat to American democracy by Republicans, you’d be right.

By definition below, what Donald Trump and his rabid supporters and enablers are doing via the Big Lie fits the definition of fascism. During his presidency, Trump admired autocrats around the world and coddled them instead of handing out criticism.

Merriam-Webster definition of fascism -- a political philosophy, movement (here Trumpism), or regime that exalts nation (here America First) and often race (here white nationalism) above the individual and that stands for a centralized autocratic government headed by a dictatorial leader (here wannabe Donald Trump), severe economic and social regimentation, and forcible suppression of opposition (here voter suppression laws and threats against people who stand up to them)

All good Americans need to fight this growing cancer within our democracy. Pro-Trump supporters like Sen. Ron Johnson and Derrick Van Orden (Republican candidate for Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District) need to be soundly rejected by voters.

As the story was told and retold on the House floor, Benjamin Franklin was walking out of Independence Hall after the Constitutional Convention in 1787, when someone shouted out, “Doctor, what have we got? A republic or a monarchy?”

To which Franklin supposedly responded, with a rejoinder at once witty and ominous: “A republic, if you can keep it.”

David Wulf

Onalaska

