David Wulf: Trump must be held accountable for actions

Donald Trump must be held criminally liable for his role in stoking the events of January 6. An angry mob of Trump loyalists, incited by the president himself, stormed the Capitol building to stop the counting of votes for Joe Biden in the Electoral College.

His insurrectionist defenders, including Sen. Ron Johnson and 3rd Congressional District candidate Derrick Van Orden, should be soundly rejected by voters in November. Van Orden was at the January 6 insurrection. Five people died as a result of the attack on the Capitol and more than 140 officers were injured.

Trump continues to spout the Big Lie that the election was stolen from him which is dangerous to our democratic institutions. Republican dominated state legislatures have since been busy passing voter suppression laws. Their mantra to getting power is “If you don’t like the results, change the rules.”

There is overwhelming evidence that Trump committed federal crimes including incitement of insurrection and seditious conspiracy as well as soliciting the Georgia Secretary of State to commit election fraud.

Trump must be criminally charged to ensure accountability for his egregious crimes to deter future presidential lawbreaking. Until then, our democracy hangs in the balance.

David Wulf

Onalaska

