David Wulf: Vote for preserving democracy

Winston Churchill once said, "Those who fail to learn from history are condemned to repeat it.”

Germany’s National Socialist German Workers Party (a.k.a. the Nazi Party) plotted in the 1920s and early 1930s to undermine existing democratic institutions of Germany. Their methods included lies, deceit, intimidation and the perpetration of violence. They stoked their supporters with white nationalism. Sound familiar? After Adolf Hitler took power, people were forced to pledge their loyalty to Hitler, not to a constitution.

There is a concerning parallel right now to 1930s Germany with GOP candidates running for office who are pledging their loyalty to Donald Trump, a wannabe authoritarian, and not to the US Constitution. GOP candidates for governors and secretaries of state are promising to decertify the results of the 2020 election and overturn future elections if they don’t like the results. This should alarm anyone who cares about preserving our democracy. We are already experiencing erosion of rights under GOP control. What’s next?

A retired conservative federal judge who testified at the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection hearings said that Trump is a “clear and present danger to US democracy.” GOP candidates like Derrick Van Orden, Ron Johnson and Tim Michels should be asked during upcoming debates if their loyalty is to the US Constitution or to Donald Trump. We already know the answer to that by their words and deeds. Be sure to vote this November 8 for preserving democracy.

David Wulf

Onalaska