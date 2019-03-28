Lisa Neubauer’s credentials are impressive.
Not only is she the chief judge of the Wisconsin appears court, she has earned endorsement of an overwhelming 330-plus present and past Wisconsin judges, plus dozens of police chiefs and district attorneys.
She has served on the appeals court for more than 11 years versus her opponent’s three years as a judge.
I received a mailing from a Virginia-based anti-union group that gets generous funding from the oil billionaire Koch brothers and has old ties to the far-right John Birch Society.
The letter called states that allow businesses to collect union dues from all employees “forced unionism” states. But they do it for better pay; safety and redress of grievances.
Even a few strong unions help keep decent working conditions for the rest of us. Judge Neubauer does not have a record of pushing to expand unions, but her opponent allied with Scott Walker’s efforts to cripple them.
We need Judge Neubauer on the Supreme Court to help retain the rights of working people.
David Ziemann, La Crosse