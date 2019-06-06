When American troops landed in Normandy 75 years ago, British and Canadian troops landed on three beaches to their east.
By then, the British had been fighting the Nazis for nearly five years. Our allies included networks of spies, insurgents, map-makers and providers of safe houses from throughout Europe, including Germany: People who risked torture and death to keep freedom alive.
Many alliances lasted for 70 years, in the form of NATO and other pacts to repel Soviet expansion.
President Donald Trump's political attacks have weakened our friendship in the name of money, accusing allies of not paying their share of dollars when they paid much more in blood.
He applauded Britain's exit from the EU and complained loudly about Europe taking in desperate refugees, even though Europe badly needed laborers.
He has abetted Putin in setting Republicans against Democrats, Christians against Muslims, citizens against migrants.
He has broken a multi-state treaty with Iran, espoused a world trade war, a space war, an arms race and possibly shooting wars in Iran and Venezuela, leaving American promises broken and American credibility weakened.
His billions for "defense" won't offset the cost of lost trust and lost allies.
David Ziemann, La Crosse