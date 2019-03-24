Some individuals in the township feel we need to elect new people for the governing positions on the town board.
I do not agree. We have many years of experience with our current board.
Roger Wolter is our historian because he has been on the board the longest. His knowledge of what happened in the past and why it happened is very helpful.
Bob Miller is our business person. He has many years experience owning his own business. This experience has given him the knowledge to know where to go to research questions that may arise.
Ron Reed is the chairman so he is the go-to person. If you need to be on the agenda for a meeting, you contact him.
If you have any questions, all three men are willing and available to answer your questions.
To the best of my knowledge, I believe the three individuals running against the incumbents have little or no governing experience. This scares me.
An understanding of the town ordinances and how to maintain our town roads is very important to these positions. The people running against the incumbents have lived in the town of Barre for a short time. What do they know about the town of Barre and its residents?
The opponents did not vote in the November election in the town of Barre. The incumbents deserve your vote April 2.
Dawn Hemker, town of Barre