Dawn Marie Harris: Supporting Vicki Markussen for mayor

I am writing in support of Vicki Markussen as La Crosse’s mayor. I’ve known her as a fellow female professional, mother/soccer Mom at Logan High School. I am proud to call her a friend.

Actions and follow-through matter in this race. Vicki has not degraded anyone based on gender, race, ethnicity, disability, LGBTQ status, and/or any other protected class. I enforce this every day within my law practice. She appreciates differences and treats all with respect and compassion.

As leader of the Chamber of Commerce, she provided key information that pulled my law office through the early chapters of this pandemic. Meanwhile, her husband was battling cancer, with chemo and radiation and unable to even eat. Yet, she stayed strong as a mother, caretaker, and always professional. This is what this city needs.

During this mayoral race, Vicki helped a mutual friend’s family as they battled breast cancer by setting up a fundraising page and meal calendar. These are the moral fibers and drive we need in our new mayor. Yes, she is a woman, just as I am, however, she is also the most qualified candidate.