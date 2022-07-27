Candidate endorsement letters for the August 9 primary must be received by the Tribune by noon Monday, August 1 for publication before election. Letters up to 250 words should be sent to letters@lacrossetribune.com.
Deadline nears for endorsement letters for August 9 primary
As the Vernon County District Attorney over the past 20 years, I have had the pleasure of working with both Scott Bjerkos and Roy Torgerson in…
Recently News8000 (WKBT.Ch. 8 CBS) aired a story about 3Amigos Property Management. The story was about an alleged annual rent increase of 58%…
I am looking for a few honorable Republicans to run for political office. Since 2011, Republicans have been running the state of Wisconsin as their own personal realm. This has brought out the worst in political dishonor.
While I place education as one of my highest values, I'm scratching my head over the proposed $198 million public school. It feels like buying…
Tim Michels is running for Wisconsin governor, with the promise of overturning the 2020 electoral votes.
Tim Michels's TV ad saying he was commander-of-the-guard is not true. The title and official position called COG did not exist during Michels'…
I returned to Madison at the beginning of COVID, a time to find solace at my home church, St. Maria Goretti. It was our family parish for 51 years.
President Joe Biden’s doublespeak on gas prices is doing nothing to solve the problem we are facing. He can’t on one hand promise to end the oil industry, and then on the other blame them for not doing enough.
My name is Darren A. Hynek, retired Senior Special Agent, Wisconsin Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigation, Clandestine Lab…
The primary is our chance to choose the person most likely to replace U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh. We need more than just the regular Democrats to vote in August.