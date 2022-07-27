 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Deadline nears for endorsement letters for August 9 primary

From the YOUR VOICES: Today's letters from the Opinion Page series

Candidate endorsement letters for the August 9 primary must be received by the Tribune by noon Monday, August 1 for publication before election. Letters up to 250 words should be sent to letters@lacrossetribune.com

