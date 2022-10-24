 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Deadline Tuesday for Nov. 8 election candidate endorsement letters

Endorsement letters for candidates in the Nov. 8 election must be received at the Tribune by the close of day Tuesday, Oct. 25, to be considered for publication.

Letters should be sent to letters@lacrossetribune.com and include name and address at the bottom. Shorter letters are preferred, the maximum is 250 words. 

Only letters from this region will be published. Letters from other parts of the state should be sent to local newspapers there.

And a reminder: It's one letter per month per reader.

