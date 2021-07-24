Dean Stroud: Catholics should united around bishop

I entered the Catholic Church some years ago from one of the more than 30,000 denominations in the USA, each of which is certain it's teaching the truth. But scattered voices reflect more the Devil's work than Christ's. It is the Devil who divides Christ's flock.

Years ago when I was a student in a Presbyterian seminary, we read a letter by St. Ignatius of Antioch (108-140 A.D.). While I never imagined that I would ever become Catholic, I never forget one sentence from this martyr's letters: "Where the bishop is, there is the Church."

This has always been the Catholic faith. Priests especially promise obedience to their bishop. It matters little what I think about Fr. James Altman's views, what matters is a priest's obedience to his bishop. I follow my bishop; loving and praying for him and for all our priests.

If we are Catholic, let us be 100% Catholic. We unite around our bishop. It's what Catholics do.

Dean Stroud

La Crosse

