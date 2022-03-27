 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Deanne Sczepanski: Following Christian traditions

In this season of Lent, Christians remember how Jesus suffered and died for our sins. We do this in a variety of ways, including raising the Cross.

We in Whitehall are proud of our Cross, lit at night, high on a hill. We light a star in the same location at Christmas.

Each year we read of some city where an individual takes issue with the beautiful Christian traditions, mostly out of ignorance. 

As Bishop Fulton Sheen, bishop of the Diocese of La Crosse, said many years ago, "Why are those who are notoriously undisciplined and unmoral also most contemptuous of religion and mortality? They are trying to solace their own unhappy lives by pulling the happy down to their own abysmal depths. Broadmindedness, when it means indifference to right and wrong, eventually ends in a hatred of what is right. If you do not worship God, you worship something, and nine times out of 10 it will be yourself." 

If you're searching for total involvement, you will never find it on this earth, or even in Heaven. Not everyone chooses to go there.

Deanne Sczepanski

Whitehall 

