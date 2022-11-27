Deb Carlson: Misleading statements about Harry J Olson Center

I would like to offer this letter as a rebuttal to the mayor's statements on the Harry J Olson Senior Center made in Sunday's La Crosse Tribune. This is at least the second time that he has tried to mislead the taxpayers of La Crosse about Harry J Olson Senior Center.

Mayor Reynolds stated that he has received no contact from the Harry J Olson group. That is untrue. There is an e-mail trail to prove every time the center tried (in vain) to communicate with the mayor and or the city et al. The mayor also stated that the center "is an essentially private club with private membership." Not true! Ninety percent of the people that are coming to Harry J are La Crosse taxpayers. Lifelong La Crosse taxpayers. Exclusive? Let me assure you no one is turned away at Harry J Olson.

A membership is charged at Harry J Olson Senior Center. The proceeds are used for the deniors and the upkeep of the building. A building that is owned by the city. A building that has been neglected by the city.

There is an agenda at play here and it is not by the good folks at Harry J Olson Senior Center. The mayor implies that the center would resell the building. Not true. If we can not make a go of it, the city would get the building back for $1. To imply otherwise is misleading the public. Thank you for your time and attention.

Deb Carlson

La Crosse