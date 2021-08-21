Deb Weber: Holton House -- now empty -- was a gem

The house is empty and quiet, doors are locked, residents all gone, scattered throughout western Wisconsin. Holton House in Onalaska was truly a gem, a beautiful home built specifically for developmentally disabled adults, with a loving caring staff that gave 12 individuals a place to call home.

Holton House was named after James Holton, the founder and first president of ORC Industries. He wanted a place not only where people with disabilities were provided with work opportunities, but also a residential facility which provided a comfortable home setting with care and services that encouraged functional independence. I believe he would be devastated by the fate of this home and the displacement of its residents. My sister loved living at Holton House!

To the people at ORC who are responsible for making these decisions, and to the board who supports their decisions, shame on you for turning your backs on these most vulnerable individuals and taking away their home and friends. What were you thinking? You disregarded the ideology that this facility was opened for in the first place. One would think that ORC, a non-profit organization, could have found a solution to the closing of this home.

Maybe the next time my sister is crying and asks, “Why they take my home away? I miss my friends,” perhaps one of you could come over and answer her.