Debbie Bartel: A tale of two statues

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"It was the best of times, it was the worst of times...", so begins the "Tale of Two Cities" by Charles Dickens.

He was talking about cities, but let's consider two statues. The quote reminded of that in every time period this applies. Is it the best of times or the worst of times or both? Of course, it depends on your experiences and perception of circumstances.

Consider the recent news about historical statues. Recently in Madison, what started as a peaceful protest turned into chaos and vandalism. Unfortunately, a statue of a Colonel Heg of the Grand Republic of the USA, was destroyed.

He lived in Racine but came to America from Norway. He wanted to abolish slavery and volunteered to serve. He gave the final measure of his life at Chickamauga. Tearing down a statue does not eliminate Heg's legacy.

Before Norwegians, French and Spanish explorers came from their homeland to take away the homeland of various Native American Nations. I prefer to use First Nation such they are a sovereign nation. Perhaps dual citizenship?

Now consider Hiawatha in Riverside Park. The idea started as a public relations idea from the La Crosse Chamber of Commerce. The site was chosen for consumerism. Other lofty reasons came later.