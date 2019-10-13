{{featured_button_text}}

I read Kendra Whelan's letter to the editor (Oct. 6 Tribune) calling for an open forum to discuss the investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct by a University of Wisconsin-La Crosse professor, as well as Chancellor Joe Gow's response.

It seems clear that students have no faith in the administration's ability or willingness to handle this matter in a fair and transparent way.

Chancellor Gow's response does nothing to gain their faith. I believe there are two things the UW-L administration could do to change this:

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

First, even if the chancellor cannot comment on the investigation itself, at the very least he could outline for the UW-L community the investigative process and timeline.

Second, and more importantly, he could listen to the students and hear their concerns, fears, anger and feelings of vulnerability. It is a mark of a good leader not simply to talk, but also to listen.

Deborah Buffton, La Crosse

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0