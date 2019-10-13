I read Kendra Whelan's letter to the editor (Oct. 6 Tribune) calling for an open forum to discuss the investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct by a University of Wisconsin-La Crosse professor, as well as Chancellor Joe Gow's response.
It seems clear that students have no faith in the administration's ability or willingness to handle this matter in a fair and transparent way.
Chancellor Gow's response does nothing to gain their faith. I believe there are two things the UW-L administration could do to change this:
First, even if the chancellor cannot comment on the investigation itself, at the very least he could outline for the UW-L community the investigative process and timeline.
Second, and more importantly, he could listen to the students and hear their concerns, fears, anger and feelings of vulnerability. It is a mark of a good leader not simply to talk, but also to listen.
Deborah Buffton, La Crosse