Deborah Buffton: DNR must examine impact of proposed CAFO expansion

I oppose the proposed expansion of the Roth Feeder Pig II project, a Concentrated Animal Feeding Operation (CAFO) in Crawford County.

CAFOs are becoming more and more common throughout our region, to the detriment of the health and safety of human, animal, and plant life. They simply create profits for the large businesses that run them, at the expense of small family farms.

CAFOs create enormous amounts of waste, comparable to the populations of large cities; they poison groundwater with manure and high levels of nitrates which are harmful to adults and potentially fatal to infants; they create toxic gases such as hydrogen sulfide and use enormous amounts of water; and they create terrible conditions under which the animals are forced to live. All of this is done so that a small group of people can make money.

In regard to the Roth Feeder Pig II project, while hundreds of Crawford County residents have formally requested that the DNR prepare an Environmental Impact Statement, the DNR has not agreed to do so. The residents are rightly concerned about the monitoring and protection of groundwater, the number of animal units per acre, and damage to the sensitive environment of the region. We must demand that the DNR examine the impact of this proposed CAFO expansion.