Deborah Buffton: Two LWVLA to explore topic of implicit bias

As part of its commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), the League of Women Voters of the La Crosse Area (LWVLA) is sponsoring two events to explore the topic of implicit bias and how this can affect our relationships with others.

On Nov. 17, the LWV Wisconsin is hosting a webinar on “Implicit Bias Training—Empathy on Purpose.” This evening program is free and open to the public.

On the evening of Nov. 21, the LWVLA will host a local conversation via Zoom facilitated by Professor Laurie Cooper-Stoll to explore what implicit bias is, where we see implicit bias in the LWVLA and how we as individuals and as an organization can be more welcoming to and build relationships with others. Registration for both events is open on the LWVLA website (www.lwvlacrosse.org).

Together we will discuss how our attitudes and biases affect our actions. Diversity, equity, and inclusion are core principles critical to the League’s current efforts to empower voters and defend democracy. These programs are important steps in the LWVLA DEI initiatives.

Deborah Buffton

League of Women Voters of the La Crosse Area