Deborah Hanson: A year later, understanding the Constitution

On January 15, Tom Weidert, wrote a letter about January 6, 2021 and the news coverage continuing still, one year later. I disagree with Weidert on a basic understanding of the US Constitution.

The news coverage of January 2021, the rioters following the orders of the former president, did not go far enough, in my opinion. It is not over yet and every day more criminals are sentenced. We, as Americans agree that a free and independent press is critical to our democracy. See the Bill of Rights.

Tom, the similarities with the infamous attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941 and January 2021 are obvious. An unprovoked attack by outside forces that led to a declaration of war. FDR called it a day that will live in Infamy

Fast forward 80 years and history repeats itself. Yes, Tom, both days will live in infamy. January 2021, the attack came from US citizens within our own country. Got treason?

US constitution: Preamble

We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.

As Lincoln paraphrased from the Bible, "A nation divided against itself cannot stand." The issue was slavery in 1858. Now another issue threatens to divide and possible destroy our nation. God help us.

Deborah Hanson

La Crosse

