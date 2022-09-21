Deborah Hanson: Debates reveal how candidates react

There is a long time-honored tradition of public debates between candidates of the WI 3rd Congressional District. The UW-L Political Science Department organizes the time and place. Both candidates are usually courteous and respectful.

Not so this year. For dubious reasons, Derrick Van Orden said, "absolutely not" to a debate. The former Navy Seal claims the setting is unfair because not everyone has a four-year degree. How absurd and insulting! Does he think only college graduates can read, write and understand current issues? Technical schools, including in the military, provide enriching careers in less than four years.

The local media ask questions during the debate. I hope they ask both candidate what they have done to help the people, be honest and follow the US Constitution. So called "career politicians" are also public servants dedicated to follow the rule of law. They are statesmen and women.

The track record for Brad Pfaff: grew up on dairy farm, FFA, family man, Agriculture secretary appointee, senator.

Van Orden's history: military service, MAGA, Proud Boy, insurrection and treason on Jan 6th, grandfather.

Debates reveal how these gentlemen might react under pressure in uncomfortable situations, like in the House of Representatives.

Deborah Hanson

La Crosse