Deborah Hanson: Homeless could visit senior center

The Harry J. Olson Senior Center has been an important part of La Crosse's North Side for over 40 years.

Back then it was unique to have a place for retirees to gather that was not a national society or affiliated with one. Over time generations of families have been a part of Harry J Olson. Obviously there is great pride and tradition for the non-profit organization.

The center is rented from the City of La Crosse. The city wants to use the property as a place to shelter the homeless people. Mitch Reynolds, mayor, as a representative of the City of La Crosse, stated this in an op ed dated November 28.

On December 11, Erin Goggin, executive director of the Harry J Olson Center, wrote a column in response to Mayor Reynolds. Goggin wrote, "Our doors are open to anyone, any age, including Mayor Reynolds, who would like to come and see what we have to offer."

Perhaps this is a good compromise. The senior center is open during business hours and the homeless folks can get a hot meal and spend the night indoors. The Warming Center on 3rd St. runs a similar program. The senior center has a full kitchen to serve the meal. There is a side room off the kitchen where young families could stay.

I am a member of HJO and I would be willing to help with this project. God Bless Us Everyone!

Deborah Hanson

La Crosse  

