Deborah Hanson: Republicans are better than Van Orden

I appreciated the letter written by Jean Hindson on Sunday, March 28. I agree with her opinion of Derrick Van Orden's questionable ability to be in public service as an elected official. He has performed well as a Navy Seal in service to our country. Are the traits of a combat veteran the same job skills for public office? Maybe.

There is military chain of command that is not debated. There is a balance of power in the chain of command for the USA Constitution. The later requires compromise, collaboration and decorum. I do not see that quality in Van Orden.

January 6, a horrifying result to a fascist demagogue inciting his believers to insurrection. In the days since then, those present or supporting the debacle try to re-write history. Van Orden attended at "the behest" of others. In an opinion piece he wrote in the La Crosse Tribune, Van Orden tells his side of the riot. He describes a family atmosphere. Families with children were there and elderly folks. Soon the scene turned dangerous and violent. Van Orden called retreat and ran back to the safety of his hotel room. The Navy Seal ran away without a thought to the helpless civilians left to fend for themselves.

I think the Republicans are better than that.

Deborah Hanson

La Crosse

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0