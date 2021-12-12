Deborah Hanson: Rittenhouse was looking for trouble and found it

Poor Kyle Rittenhouse. What was he thinking? He lived in Illinois, not Wisconsin. Kyle thought an AR assault rifle was a good idea. Maybe good trouble?

The residents of Kenosha, Wisconsin, struggled with recent criminal complaints against the police and a citizen. Not Kyle's problem that I am aware of. Kyle was 17 years old at the time of the attack. Seventeen, loaded with an assault rifle, he killed two people. How does one put that on a resume or college essay? What did you do for summer vacation? Up close and personal with defense attorneys? After success, you insult your defense team. Was that good trouble?

The students at Arizonia State University do not want his notoriety. already protests for and against him there.

Was he was trying to claim his rights to defend himself when attacked. Did Kyle started the attack with unprovoked force?

No, Kyle's attorney claimed, he had to protect himself from the people trying to stop his killing spree. They hit him with a skateboard and tried to grab the end of the long arm rifle.

Vigilantes arise when the legal means are thought to be inadequate. A self-appointed well-meaning vigilante -- Kyle Rittenhouse with an AR-15. He sought trouble and he found it. Not good trouble like John Lewis. "Stand up, speak up, and speak out. And I got in the way, I got in trouble — good trouble, necessary trouble "

No, Kyle was no John Lewis.

Deborah Hanson

La Crosse

