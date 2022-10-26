Deborah Hanson: Stay away from cowardly, uninformed candidates

In the Wizard of Oz, the Cowardly Lion already had courage shown by his bravery to help Dorothy. The brave are know by courageous acts of valor, standing up for what is honorable and true. Liz Cheney and other members of the House Select Committee put their political futures on the line to do the honorable thing. Former Vice President Pence finally disobeyed his master on Jan 6. Trump further incited the angry mob and called for Pence to die by hanging. The same day, Ron Johnson tried to help Trump, "for a few seconds." He's too busy finding ways to increase his personal wealth while in office. He is a disgrace.

Instead of Commander-in-Chief, Trump became Coward-in-Chief. His fellow cowards were in the seditious Jan. 6 mob. Derrick Van Orden, former Navy Seal "frogman," was a coward that day on the Capital steps. A frog became a chicken, and Van Orden laid a rotten egg. Was he a Proud Boy or an Oath Keeper?

The Proud Boys acted like juvenile delinquents. The Oath Keepers kept an oath to racist and fascist conspiracies. What a sad legacy for these people to tell the grandkids on visiting day in jail.

Van Orden's political ads show him drinking, alone in a bar or putting gas in his motorcycle (not wearing a helmet). He approves of the misleading and ignorant statements that he alone will fix the problems in Washington, DC. We've heard that before from other candidates but none more cowardly or uninformed.

Deborah Hanson