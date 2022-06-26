 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Deborah Hanson: We survived the attack on the Constitution

The former president of the United States, Donald J. Trump, took a solemn and sacred oath on January 20, 2017.

"I, Donald John Trump, do solemnly swear that I will faithfully execute the office of the President of the United States and will to the best of my ability preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States. So help me God."

Trump did none of the things he promised before God and the people of the United States Of America. The US Constitution was in serious jeopardy when Trump refused to accept the legitimate 2020 election returns because he lost. Instead of a peaceful transfer of power, Trump demanded someone to find fraud somewhere in the election returns. There was no basis in fact that the 2020 election was stolen. Trump tried to coerced honest elected officials to lie, cheat and steal so that he could be the winner. Trump was just a sore loser and incited violence on January 6, 2021. The violent mob stormed the Capital.

Now we have the detailed Senate hearings on this seditious act. Trump's own words reflect the failure of him to live up to his presidential oath and his honor as an American citizen. Trump threatened then Vice President Pence at the US Capital urging the angry mob to get him. Later, Pence and other elected officials feared for their lives as they hid.

We, the People, survived the attack on the US Constitution, the rule of law and orderly transfer of power.

Deborah Hanson

La Crosse 

