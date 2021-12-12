Deborah Kelly: More than a decade later, no change in racism

The coordinators of the White Privilege Symposium apparently don’t know that the first rule when a person of color is brought as a keynote speaker into a city such as La Crosse is that s/he be protected against racial profiling.

It is as simple as having a white person pick the speaker up at the airport, see that s/he is checked into the motel/hotel, and assign someone to make certain s/he is safely transported to and from the venue and elsewhere while in the city.

In 2010, people of color attending and/or presenting at the White Privilege Conference were quite vocal that they felt unsafe outside the conference setting. How telling that 11½ years later, those clear warnings went unheeded and Mr. Jasiri X was left to navigate all on his own in a city located in a county situated in a state residing in a country long (most likely forever) steeped in racism and its attendant dangers.

But then, the conference and the Waking Up White Regional Read, with their anglo-centric focus, failed from the start to take into account our concerns and our issues. (Top billing went to a highly privileged white woman). So, it is no surprise what happened to Mr. Jasiri X.

Most of us learned long ago that appealing to the dominant culture regarding racism is tantamount to spitting into the wind.

Deborah Kelly

La Crosse

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0